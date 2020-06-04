Finland rejects proposed EU recovery package in current form

Finland rejects proposed EU recovery package in current formReuters | Helsinki | Updated: 04-06-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 19:11 IST
Finland's government said on Thursday it would reject the European Commission's proposal for a recovery package in its current form.
The 27 EU member states are due to discuss on June 19 a recovery proposal from the bloc's executive to raise an unprecedented 750 billion euros ($845 billion) of debt to top up joint spending to 1.1 trillion euros in 2021-27.
($1 = 0.8878 euros)
