Iran foreign minister confirms release of Iranian-American and U.S. Navy veteran

Iran foreign minister confirms release of Iranian-American and U.S. Navy veteranReuters | Tehran | Updated: 05-06-2020 01:15 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 01:04 IST
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed the release of an Iranian-American imprisoned in the United States and a U.S. Navy veteran imprisoned in Iran in a tweet on Thursday.
"Pleased that Dr. Majid Taheri and Mr. White will soon be joining their families," Zarif tweeted. Michael White had been accused of a security-related charge in Iran and Taheri was imprisoned in the United States for violating U.S. sanctions on Iran.
Zarif called for the release of all prisoners in the tweet and said there is no need for "cherry picking." Both the United States and Iran have called for the release of prisoners due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Iran is one of the worst-hit countries in the Middle East, while the United States has reported the highest number of deaths and infections in the world from the virus.
"Iranian hostages held in — and on behalf of — the US should come home," Zarif wrote in the tweet.
