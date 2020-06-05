Left Menu
World Environment Day: Delhi CM plants sapling, urges people to follow suit

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday planted a sapling at his residence on World Environment Day and also urged citizens to do the same.

05-06-2020
World Environment Day: Delhi CM plants sapling, urges people to follow suit
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday planted a sapling to mark World Environment Day [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday planted a sapling at his residence on World Environment Day and also urged citizens to do the same. The Delhi CMO tweeted, "Due to Corona, mass tree plantation programs are not happening this year, but the Chief Minister has appealed to everyone to plant trees on their own,"

"To fight to protect the Earth's environment will be much harder. And it will not be something that the people of Delhi or India can win alone," said Kejriwal on Twitter. "The events of the last few months remind us that the environment around us is delicately balanced. It takes very little for this balance to be destroyed. But this also a time of opportunity."

"If we come together again, with a common purpose, we can once again achieve tremendous things. I wish all the people of Delhi a very happy World Environment Day. Together let us build a city filled with clean air, pure water and happy, healthy people," the Delhi CM tweeted. World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year, and is the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment. (ANI)

