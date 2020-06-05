Left Menu
Kenya: Nyeri Governor declines the approval of COVID-19 bill

File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernorKahiga)

Governor of Nyeri city in Kenya, Mutahi Kahiga has declined the approval of the County COVID-19 and Highly Infectious Diseases Response Bill, 2020, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

The bill seeks to create a committee to contain COVID-19 and other infectious illnesses.

The governor recommended that the bill be deferred since it did not consider fundamental constitutional and administrative principles.

In a memo to the county assembly, Kahiga noted that the bill had not considered other legislative measures already in place.

"The composition of the committee under the bill is non-exhaustive and fails to consider other legislative instruments that allocate power to create committees like the county government Act," read the memo.

The Covid-19 bill sought to create a committee whose mandate is to deal with coronavirus and any other infectious disease.

The committee, which would be appointed by the sitting governor, is to be chaired by the county Health executive.

The committee is expected to have 10 members including the Health department director, a member of the professional umbrella body in the county, a one each from the private sector, informal sector, neighborhood association, civil society and NGO's and an association from urban areas.

