Deceased Delhi Police constable's test report positive for COVID-19

A Delhi Police constable, who died at Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital on June 3, was coronavirus positive according to test report that came on Friday, police officials said on Saturday. They said that the constable had not been keeping well since November last year and suffering from some other diseases. He was lso on leave in between.

"His test report, which came on Friday, was coronavirus positive," an official said. There has been an increase in the number of Delhi police personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number is around 700 at present, officials said.

Two Delhi Police personnel have died of coronavirus in the last few days. (ANI)