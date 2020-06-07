J-K: Encounter breaks out in Shopian

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...
Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic. ...
The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....
A 60-year-old surfer was attacked and killed by a 10-foot shark off the coast of northern New South Wales state on Sunday, Australian police said. Several people tried to help the surfer and fought off the shark before taking the injured ma...
Several Bucks players, led by reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, spoke and marched on Saturday in Milwaukee at a protest against racial injustice and police brutality. Among the other Bucks players present were his brother Thanasis ...
Borussia Dortmund defeated Hertha BSC by 1-0 in the ongoing Bundesliga here on Saturday. This was the fourth win for Borussia Dortmund, the second-placed club on the Bundesliga table, in the last five matches. Emre Can scored the only goal ...
Walls of a medical college in Jodhpur were painted on Saturday, under an initiative by the district administration, with slogans and precautionary measures to spread awareness regarding COVID-19. Besides spreading awareness, we also wish to...