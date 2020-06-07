Left Menu
Future of UP's youth is being destroyed, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed Uttar Pradesh government on the issue pertaining to the appointment of assistant basic teachers, stating that future of UP's 'youth is being destroyed'.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed Uttar Pradesh government on the issue pertaining to the appointment of assistant basic teachers, stating that future of UP's 'youth is being destroyed'. "How the incident of teacher's recruitment has unfolded is shocking. This incident raises a question on the whole system. The future of UP's youth is being destroyed. The government must come clean on the issue so that the hard work of youth does not go waste," Priyanka tweeted in Hindi.

This comes after the Allahabad High Court stayed the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state after some objections were raised regarding the exam questions. Congress leader had earlier criticised the Uttar Pradesh government after a stay was ordered on the appointment of the teachers.

"69,000 teacher recruitment case: Once again the dreams of the youth of Uttar Pradesh have been eclipsed. Due to the chaos of the Uttar Pradesh government, all the recruitments are stuck in court. The paper leak, cutoff controversy, fake evaluation and wrong answer key - due to all these deficiencies of Uttar Pradesh government's system...," she tweeted. "...the recruitment of 69 thousand teachers is pending. The government's negligence is hitting youth the most," she added.

Earlier this week, a bench of Justice Alok Mathur stayed the appointment process of teachers and directed the petitioners to submit their objections to the state government after which they will be sent to the University Grants Commission (UGC) for an expert opinion. The court was hearing a batch of petitions, filed by one Amit Tripathi and others, challenging the process of appointment of teachers. Some petitions had raised objections to the exam questions. (ANI)

