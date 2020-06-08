German minister says U.S. has not confirmed it plans to withdraw troops

German minister says U.S. has not confirmed it plans to withdraw troopsReuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 16:20 IST
Berlin has not yet received confirmation from Washington about reports that the United States plans to withdraw thousands of troops from Germany, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Monday. Kramp-Karrenbauer, the leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), said she would not speculate about the reports without confirmation.
"I don't want to speculate on something for which I have no confirmation," she told a news conference. "The fact is the presence of U.S. troops in Germany serves the entire security of the NATO alliance - so American security too. That is the basis on which we work together." U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. military to remove 9,500 troops from Germany, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.
