Rajasthan police detains two persons over links with Pakistani intelligence agencies

Two persons were detained by Rajasthan Police from Bikaner and Jhunjhunu on Monday over their connections with Pakistani intelligence agencies.

"Based on inputs from military-based units in Lucknow, Rajasthan Police detained two youth - Vikas and Chimanlal. They have been detained from Bikaner and Jhunjhunu over their connections with Pakistani intelligence," said Umesh Mishra, Additional Director General (Intelligence), Rajasthan Police.

He said that the they are being interrogated. (ANI)