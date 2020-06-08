Left Menu
2 get life term for murder in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:22 IST
A court sentenced two men to life imprisonment for murder here on Monday. District and Sessions Judge Rajiv Sharma also imposed a fine of total Rs 1,14,000 on the two accused.

The court found Ashu and Mohammad Akram guilty under sections 302 (murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to district government counsel Rajiv Sharma and assistant government council Yogesh Kumar Sharma, the two accused had allegedly looted Rs 2,00,000 cash from a tailor, Sartaj, and killed him near Khatoli town two years ago.

Later, police had arrested Ashu and Akram and recovered Rs 97,000 cash and a car used in the crime..

