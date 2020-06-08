Left Menu
Development News Edition

Calcutta HC bar association members decide not to attend physical hearing

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:51 IST
Calcutta HC bar association members decide not to attend physical hearing

The Calcutta High Court Bar Association on Monday decided that lawyers will not attend physical functioning of the high court scheduled to resume partially from June 11, claiming that it will jeopardise their safety in the COVID-19 scenario. The June 5 notification announcing resumption of physical courts "on a small scale and on an experimental basis from June 11" should be withdrawn, the association demanded.

It said that its member lawyers "will not participate in court hearings on June 11, 15, 17 and 19 or any other date fixed by the high court". According to the notification, physical court was scheduled to sit on these four days when there will be less- than-normal number of benches and fewer people - lawyers and staff - will be allowed in the court arena.

The association, however, said its members are free to take part in virtual hearings. The high court is hearing only very urgent matters through video conference at present since the lockdown began. The notification had also said that since a number of urgent bail matters filed during the lockdown period are pending, video hearing of bail matters will also be taken up every working day.

The association claimed that a large number of lawyers reside in the districts and take suburban trains and many others avail public transport to reach the high court. While suburban train services are yet to resume, availability of public transport is much less than required, it said.

The Bar Association said it held an online general meeting on Sunday and a large number of advocates expressed fear and apprehension that restarting physical functioning of courts at this juncture would not only endanger the lives of lawyers, but also affect the career of more than 80 per cent of the advocates practising in the high court. In the June 5 notification, the high court registrar general had said, "In course of the week beginning June 15, a decision may be taken as to the further course of action based on the experience of the experiment till then." If it is observed that the distancing and health and hygiene advisories are not met, "the Chief Justice may be constrained to stop the physical functioning of court", the notification said.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Voices from the streets; why protesters are marching the world over

Protesters around the world have taken to the streets in response to events in the United States, where the death in police custody of black man George Floyd has sparked a wave of anti-racism demonstrations. Reuters interviewed five people ...

Sudan calls for renewed talks on Blue Nile dam

Sudan has called for the resumption of talks with Egypt and Ethiopia on the giant Blue Nile hydropower dam after the failure of a U.S-led mediation effort earlier this year. The three countries have been at odds over the filling and operati...

Crews dismantling Indianapolis Confederate soldiers monument

Workers in Indianapolis on Monday started dismantling a monument that is dedicated to Confederate soldiers who died at a Union prison camp in the city. Mayor Joe Hogsett announced last week that the monument would be removed from Garfield P...

Violence will never win in Kashmir: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said violence will never win in Kashmir, as he condoled the death of a sarpanch who was shot dead in Anantnag district this evening. Ajay Pandita, a Kashmiri pandit sarpanch of the Larkipora area in An...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020