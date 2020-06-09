Suspected explosive material found along Baramulla-Handwara highway: J-K Police
Road Opening Party (ROP) personnel have found suspected explosive material in an orchard along Baramulla-Handwara highway, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Bomb Disposal Squad of the Army is present at the spot.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
