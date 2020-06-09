Left Menu
SC directs Centre, states to send migrant workers to their native places within 15 days

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 11:08 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and state governments to send all the migrant workers to their native places within 15 days and formulate employment schemes after conducting their skill mapping to rehabilitate them

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah also directed the Centre to provide additional trains within 24 hours of states making the demand for sending the migrant workers back to their native places

The top court also directed authorities to consider withdrawing all cases against migrant workers for alleged violation of lockdown norms under the Disaster Management Act. The bench also directed the authorities to identify and register migrant workers who want to go back to their native places and conclude the exercise, including their transportation within 15 days from Tuesday. The bench, which posted the matter for further hearing in July, said the schemes for welfare and employment of migrant workers should be publicised adequately. The top court had on June 5 reserved its order on the suo motu case registered on the plights of migrant workers during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown period.

