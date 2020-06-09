Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: HC asks Delhi govt to treat as representation plea for capping hospitals charges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:29 IST
COVID-19: HC asks Delhi govt to treat as representation plea for capping hospitals charges

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the Delhi government to treat as representation a petition seeking direction to it for capping or fixing rates to be charged by private hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients and to prominently display availability of beds for them. The plea, filed by Vineet Kumar Wadhwa, through lawyer Praveen Chauhan, sought direction to the Delhi government to develop a mechanism whereby the hospitals here display availability of COVID 19 beds at a prominent place in the hospital and on their websites.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, conducting the hearing through video conferencing, also asked the Delhi government to treat as representation another petition by a two-year-old boy highlighting the considerable risk faced by him and many other minors due to the Delhi government's decision to lift the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID 19. The government will consider the representations and decide accordingly, the court said.

The child, in his plea filed through his father, said he resides in a joint family comprising working members who would be resuming work/ regular office pursuant to the “Unlockdown” as announced by the Delhi government with effect from June 8 and he is at considerable risk of contacting COVID-19 through these members due to lifting of restriction on movements. The plea, filed through advocate Arjun Syal, said the situation has been further aggravated due to shortage of requisite healthcare infrastructure such as hospital beds and ventilators.   It highlighted the hardship and challenges faced by the residents of Delhi in getting admitted in hospitals despite having the patient testing positive for COVID-19 or showing symptoms and being a high-risk category patient, facing difficulty in breathing and in urgent need of getting medical assistance.

Meanwhile, the court disposed of a batch of petitions challenging the Delhi government's June 7 order directing all its hospitals and also the private hospital and nursing homes to admit only “bona fide” residents of the national capital for treatment. The court was informed by the counsel for Delhi government that the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has overruled the decision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that treatment for COVID 19 would only be provided to bona fide residents of the national capital in state-run hospitals.

On June 8, the LG also ordered strict compliance of ICMR guidelines, saying testing must for 9 categories, including asymptomatic contacts, of COVID 19 cases. The court disposed of various petitions challenging Delhi government's order after the petitioners -- Abhay Gupta, Prakash Arora, Kunal Madan, Gaurav Prakash Shah and Ashok Yadav, did not press for their prayers.

The pleas had sought setting aside the June 7 order of the AAP government's Department of Health and Family Welfare, saying the decision is unconstitutional, arbitrary, against the humanity and results in discrimination on the basis of residence of a citizen. Gupta and Arora said in their plea that the government's order is in direct violation of basic fundamental right to health of the public at large.

“The act of the respondent (delhi government) to classify patients as resident and non-resident of Delhi is discriminatory and against the constitutional duties imposed upon the respondent. Right to Health, needless to say is a fundamental right, and can be abridged only in a manner known to law, or otherwise they are sacrosanct and sacred, and the respondent cannot deprive the citizens their fundamental right," the plea said..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Georgia Democrats vote on Senate challenger as five U.S. states hold primaries

Georgia Democrats will try to pick their challenger to Republican Senator David Perdue on Tuesday when voters in five U.S. states choose candidates for the White House and Congress as the nation navigates a trio of politically charged crise...

Equity indices fall sharply in late trading, banking stocks suffer

Equity benchmark indices were on a downward slide during the second half of Tuesdays trading session, eroding most of the morning gains in banking and financial stocks. Profit booking was witnessed across all counters as experts indicated t...

Five Rohingyas arrested in Telangana for illegal immigration,

Five Rohingya Muslims, including three women, have been arrested in Telangana on charges of illegally entering the country and getting Aadhar cards and Indian passports by providing false information, police said on Tuesday. Based on specif...

Suspended J-K DSP Davinder Singh moves Delhi court seeking bail

Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year, moved a Delhi court on Tuesday seeking bail. Singh and two other accused...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020