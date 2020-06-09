Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police say deep-rooted conspiracy triggered Delhi violence; three more chargesheets filed

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday filed three chargesheets in Karkardooma court in connection with Maujpur Chowk violence, and two Kardam Puri Pulia murder cases, during the northeast Delhi riots in February this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:09 IST
Police say deep-rooted conspiracy triggered Delhi violence; three more chargesheets filed
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday filed three chargesheets in Karkardooma court in connection with Maujpur Chowk violence and two Kardam Puri Pulia murder cases during the northeast Delhi riots in February this year. The chargesheets, filed before duty metropolitan magistrate Mayank Mittal, have been listed for consideration on July 15.

According to Delhi Police, "a deep-rooted conspiracy "which triggered the communal violence had emerged during the investigation of all the three cases being charge-sheeted today. It has been established that the violence was not impromptu but was conspired with intent to create communal strife, to malign the image of the country under the garb of democratically opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, the police said.

It said that the web of conspirators, instigators, and rioters have been identified and several have been arrested in connection with the cases registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The police said that the two communal groups clashed at Maujpur Chowk on the morning of February 24, which led to incidents of stone-pelting, brick batting, arson, firing, and sabotage from both sides.

"This led to injuries to several police personnel as well as public persons and created an atmosphere of fear among the public. One person identified as Vinod had lost his life in a related incident and a separate case of murder was registered against his killers," the police said. On the same day, two persons identified as Mohd Furkan and Deepak were killed in separate incidents of violence in Kardam Puri Pulia area. Separate cases were registered in the matter and several accused were arrested.

In February, clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi in which at least 53 people lost their lives and hundreds of others were injured. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Japan TV station apologizes for US video seen as offensive

Japanese public broadcaster NHK apologized Tuesday for an animated video it produced trying to explain the ongoing protests in the United States that instead sparked outrage that its depiction of black Americans was offensive. The animated ...

EU rejects any US attempt to invoke Iran nuclear deal

The European Unions top diplomat said Tuesday that since the United States has already withdrawn from an international agreement curbing Irans nuclear ambitions, it cant now use its former membership of the pact to try to impose a permanent...

US challenges planned expedition to retrieve Titanic's radio

The US government will try to stop a companys planned salvage mission to retrieve the Titanics wireless telegraph machine, arguing the expedition would break federal law and a pact with Britain to leave the iconic shipwreck undisturbed. US ...

Bahrain releases leading rights activist Nabeel Rajab -lawyer

Bahrain has released leading human rights activist Nabeel Rajab after a court agreed to pass an alternative sentence to the jail term he is currently serving, his lawyer said on Tuesday. Rajab, an outspoken critic of the government who play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020