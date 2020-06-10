Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior BMC official dies of COVID-19 in Mumbai

A senior official of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday died due to the virus amid surging cases of the disease in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-06-2020 04:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 04:14 IST
Senior BMC official dies of COVID-19 in Mumbai
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A senior official of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday died due to the virus amid surging cases of the disease in Mumbai. According to the BMC, the official was deployed in the water supply department.

"A senior official of BMC who had tested positive for COVID-19 has lost his life. He was deployed in the water supply department," BMC said. Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,015 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths, according to the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai. With the new cases, the total number of positive cases in the city reached 50,878.

India saw another day of highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 9,987 cases reported in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases crossing 2.66 lakh, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Locals in Rajasthan's Ajmer clang utensils to keep locusts at bay

The locals in Rajasthans Ajmer were seen clanging utensils on Tuesday in an attempt to drive away the locusts. Children and women were seen clanging utensils on their roof.Earlier on Sunday, the Agriculture Department of Rajasthan Governmen...

Candlelight march taken out in J-K after Congress sarpanch killed by terrorists

A candlelight march was taken out in Jammu on Monday in memory of Ajay Pandita, Congress sarpanch who was killed by terrorists in Anantnag on June 8. Earlier on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha held a protest and burnt an effigy of Paki...

Michael Jordan and crew land 442.3-pound fish

Michael Jordan tried his hand at becoming a two-sport athlete when he left basketball for an unsuccessful crack at baseball in the 1990s. Perhaps his second sport should have been fishing.Jordan and his fishing crew aboard his boat, the Cat...

U.S. Senate Republicans plan their own police reform effort

U.S. Senate Republicans said on Tuesday they were working on their own legislation to address police reform and racial injustice as the Democratic-led House of Representatives moved toward a vote this month on its sweeping reform bill. Repu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020