Kejriwal's decision-making process akin to eating his own words: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Wednesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for reversing his decision to reserve Delhi hospitals exclusively for Delhi residents. Singh said that Kejriwal takes a decision and later apologises for the same.

"Arvind Kejriwal's decision-making process is akin to eating his own words. He decides on something, then reverses it in no time and apologises for it," he told ANI. This comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's decision to overturn Delhi government's decision of reserving hospital beds for the residents of the national capital, will be implemented in letter and spirit. (ANI)