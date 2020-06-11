Kejriwal's decision-making process akin to eating his own words: UP minister
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Wednesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for reversing his decision to reserve Delhi hospitals exclusively for Delhi residents.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-06-2020 07:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 07:08 IST
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Wednesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for reversing his decision to reserve Delhi hospitals exclusively for Delhi residents. Singh said that Kejriwal takes a decision and later apologises for the same.
"Arvind Kejriwal's decision-making process is akin to eating his own words. He decides on something, then reverses it in no time and apologises for it," he told ANI. This comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's decision to overturn Delhi government's decision of reserving hospital beds for the residents of the national capital, will be implemented in letter and spirit. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Siddharth Nath Singh
- Delhi
- Uttar Pradesh
- Anil Baijal
ALSO READ
COVID-19 cases rising, but there are sufficient arrangements of beds, ICU and oxygen support at Delhi hospitals: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Barbershops, salons will be allowed to open in Delhi; Spas to remain closed: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
There will be restrictions on movement from 9 pm to 5 am, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Trying to ensure that deaths don't happen due to COVID-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
In 15 days, cases went up by 8,500 but only 500 people were admitted in hospitals. Most getting cured at home: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.