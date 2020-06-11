NGT prohibits construction around two water bodies in Jharkhand

The National Green Tribunal has prohibited construction around two water bodies in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand after a plea alleged obstruction of natural flow of water in them. A bench comprising Justices S P Wangdi and expert member Nagin Nanda also constituted a committee and asked it to inspect the area within 15 days.

"In the meanwhile, we prohibit further construction being undertaken in the area by encroaching the water body and the stream and, from disposing off solid waste and discharging sewage in the water bodies. Status Quo shall be maintained strictly," the bench said. The committee comprises members from the regional office of the Ministry of Environment Ministry, Central Pollution Control Board, Jharkhand Pollution Control Board and Harazibagh District Collector.

"The committee shall jointly visit the site in question and assess the situation in the light of the facts stated in the application. It shall thereafter propose action to be taken for the mitigation of the situation indicating the appropriate authorities to deal with it. " the bench said. The report shall be filed within six weeks thereafter with advance copy on the other side, the bench, also comprising expert member Siddhanta Das, said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Jharkhand resident Savita Kumari alleging that the situation of Jhinjharia stream and Dhobia Talab has worsened as there is rampant encroachment all around the lake and severe pollution being caused to the water body. "The Dhobia talab which was originally 12 acres in size has now shrunk to only 5 to 6 acres. The Jhinjharia stream is stated to flow through Hazaribagh to join Konar river in the periphery of Hazaribagh town," the plea said.

The petition said the sewage of the entire residential area is discharged into the stream which has proved to be deleterious to the aquatic animals and natural vegetation..