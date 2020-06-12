Workers from Jharkhand to work on sites of Border Roads Organisation
Workers from Jharkhand will be working on the sites of Border Roads Organisation (BRO).ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 12-06-2020 02:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 02:39 IST
"We have deployed a special train and around 1500 people (from Jharkhand) will go to our work sites. We have planned to bring around 11000 workers, an MoU is being signed," Anil Kumar, ADG, Border Roads Organisation (BRO)
"Work will be done in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh," he added. (ANI)
