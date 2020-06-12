Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doctors at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital call off strike

Doctors at Gandhi Hospital, an exclusive COVID care facility in Hyderabad, have called off their strike after state Health Minister Eatala Rajender has assured the fulfilment of their demands within the next 15 days.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-06-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 09:42 IST
Doctors at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital call off strike
Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Doctors at Gandhi Hospital, an exclusive COVID care facility in Hyderabad, have called off their strike after state Health Minister Eatala Rajender has assured the fulfilment of their demands within the next 15 days. Khizer Ahmed, General Secretary Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) said, "Keeping public health in consideration especially in view of the COVID-19 pandemic we are fighting and trusting the Health Minister's reassuring words, TJUDA has decided to conditionally call off the strike and resume duties with immediate effect."

"As discussed with the Health Minister, a committee will be formed by TJUDA that would follow up with the Minister regularly (through video conferencing) for the next 15 days on updates of the demands. We are hopeful that the Health Minister shall personally take care of these demands so that we do not have to boycott duties again in a more intensive manner after 15 days," Ahmed added. The TJUDA are demanding increased security, decentralisation of COVID treatment, and immediate recruitment of additional staff.

Health Minister Rajender said, "Gandhi Hospital, being a super-speciality hospital, is capable of handling for free a variety of acute and chronic diseases. Poor patients can be best benefited by resuming non-COVID services here. This will be done after consulting the cabinet. Management of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and symptomatic COVID positive cases will be decentralised and adequate provisions will be made for the treatment of these cases in their respective district hospitals and all private medical colleges for better patient care delivery." "Recruitment of doctors, nurses, patient care providers and sanitation workers to fill the shortage will be conducted and provision will also be made for a 30 per cent extra force in reserve. Recruitment of SPF as per government order of December 2019 is under progress and will be provided soon in all government medical colleges/ hospitals," the Minister added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish Airlines to resume flights to China, U.S. in June

Turkish Airlines will resume some international flights this month to China, South Korea and the United States among other destinations, the airline said on Friday, a day after it began restarting such services.On Twitter, Chief Executive B...

Thailand reports four new coronavirus cases, no deaths

Thailand on Friday reported four new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing its total number of confirmed infections to 3,129, of which 58 were fatalities. The four new cases were Thai nationals returning from India who were in quara...

'New simplified COVID-19 antibody test developed'

Scientists have developed a new simplified COVID-19 diagnostic test that can be ramped up to analyse thousands of blood samples at labs lacking the resources of commercial medical centres, an advance that may help scale up testing for the d...

Fortis Healthcare reports fall in hospital occupancy due to COVID-19 crisis

Fortis Healthcare has said that COVID-19 pandemic led its occupancy in hospital business falling to 29 per cent during April versus 66 per cent in the year-ago period, impacting significantly the revenues, profitability and cash flows. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020