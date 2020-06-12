CPI-M leader PK Kunjanandan passes away
Senior CPI-M leader and Panoor area committee member PK Kunjanandan passed away at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on Thursday. He was 73.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 12-06-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 09:45 IST
Senior CPI-M leader and Panoor area committee member PK Kunjanandan passed away at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on Thursday. He was 73.
Kunjanandan was sentenced for life imprisonment in RMP leader TP Chandrasekharan's murder case.
He was undergoing treatment for an infection in his stomach for a long period. (ANI)
