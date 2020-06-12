Left Menu
Commandant's parade held at IMA Dehradun

The Commandant's parade was held at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) here on Thursday which marked the culmination of training of 333 Indian and 90 Gentlemen Cadets from nine foreign countries.

Indian Military Academy (IMA) Commandant, Lieutenant General JS Negi.

The Commandant's parade was held at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) here on Thursday which marked the culmination of training of 333 Indian and 90 Gentlemen Cadets from nine foreign countries. Owing to COVID-19 precautionary guidelines, only the IMA staff and other the trainees witnessed the parade on June 11.

"IMA Commandant, Lieutenant General JS Negi, Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishist Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal and Bar to Vishist Seva Medal, Commandant, Indian Military Academy who reviewed the parade, complimented all the Gentlemen Cadets for an immaculate turnout and excellent drill movements, which indicated a high level of motivation, pride and cohesion achieved by them during their training at IMA," Indian Military Academy said in a statement. The Commandant in his address to the cadets said, "If you show them your competence, your men will respect you, but if you show them your concerns, they will trust you and happily take a bullet for the task you assign. The path to gain that unflinching trust passes through Professional Competence, Concern, Character, Conviction, Courage, both physical and mental, Loyalty, Integrity and selflessness."

He also extended the compliments to the 90 cadets from foreign countries for having endured the rigorous regimen of training, exhibiting excellent transformation and "now getting ready to don the ranks in their respective armies, as most refined officers." In the end, he encouraged the cadets to put their best foot forward for the final Passing out Parade (POP).

The passing out parade is scheduled to be held on June 13. It symbolises the culmination of rigorous training and transformation of a gentleman cadet into a young officer. Later talking to reporters, he said, "We are maintaining precautionary measures for COVID-19 and the same will be done in the POP on June 13. For the first time parents and relatives of the cadets are not allowed to be here and will not be present on June 13 as well."

In the backdrop of COVID-19 precautions, he advised parents and relatives of cadets to watch the live coverage of all POP events on media to feel part of the celebration and the pride associated with it. Every six months, the IMA organises a passing out parade for its cadets who join different arms and services of the Indian Army while the foreign cadets go onto join the armies in their respective countries. (ANI)

