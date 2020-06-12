Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC stays single-bench order of June 3 on appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in UP

Passing the order, a division bench comprising justices P K Jaiswal and D K Singh said the state government was free to continue with the selection process, keeping in mind the June 9 order of the Supreme Court by which about 37,000 posts have been kept for Siksha Mitras. On rest of the posts, the state government can start counselling which had stopped on June 3 after the single bench's order, it said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-06-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 13:13 IST
HC stays single-bench order of June 3 on appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in UP

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday stayed the June 3 single bench order halting the selection process of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh.  Passing the order, a division bench comprising justices P K Jaiswal and D K Singh said the state government was free to continue with the selection process, keeping in mind the June 9 order of the Supreme Court by which about 37,000 posts have been kept for Siksha Mitras.  On rest of the posts, the state government can start counselling which had stopped on June 3 after the single bench's order, it said.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Air France accelerates resumption of summer flight schedules

Air France announced on Friday it was accelerating moves to resume flights over the summer holiday period, as countries around the world look to slowly reopen their borders and economies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Air France s...

Virus deepens Argentina's economic crisis as poverty soars

As they wait out quarantine in a cramped, windowless room, Natividad Bentez brings her six children all of their meals from the soup kitchen where she earns USD 133 a month, barely enough to cover her rent and a few extra monthly costs. Sin...

Turkey arrests prominent journalist on espionage charges -Anadolu

A Turkish court has jailed a prominent opposition journalist from an online news outlet pending trial on military and political espionage, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Friday. Muyesser Yildiz, the Ankara news editor for the Oda...

French police stage protest on Paris' Champs Elysees

French police staged a protest on Paris Champs Elysees on Friday, demonstrating against restrictions on restraint holds they can use, and curbs imposed by the government in response to public anger cases of police brutality in France.Reuter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020