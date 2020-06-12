HC stays single-bench order of June 3 on appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in UP

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday stayed the June 3 single bench order halting the selection process of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh. Passing the order, a division bench comprising justices P K Jaiswal and D K Singh said the state government was free to continue with the selection process, keeping in mind the June 9 order of the Supreme Court by which about 37,000 posts have been kept for Siksha Mitras. On rest of the posts, the state government can start counselling which had stopped on June 3 after the single bench's order, it said.