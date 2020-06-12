Left Menu
Development News Edition

Buses for migrants: Priyanka's aide approaches Allahabad HC for anticipatory bail in forgery case

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal secretary Sandeep Singh approached the Allahabad High Court on Friday, seeking anticipatory bail in a case filed against him and UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu for alleged cheating and forgery in a list of 1,000 buses sent to the state government to ferry migrant workers home.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-06-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 13:54 IST
Buses for migrants: Priyanka's aide approaches Allahabad HC for anticipatory bail in forgery case

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal secretary Sandeep Singh approached the Allahabad High Court on Friday, seeking anticipatory bail in a case filed against him and UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu for alleged cheating and forgery in a list of 1,000 buses sent to the state government to ferry migrant workers home. Singh, Lallu and "others" were booked by Hazratganj police on May 19 for cheating and forging documents, after the UP government said about 100 vehicles on the Congress list were not buses and 297 lacked either a fitness certificate or valid insurance papers. The Congress rejected the claim.

On Friday, Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan of the high court's Lucknow bench asked the police to submit the case diary and fixed the next date of hearing for June 17. Singh's senior lawyer J N Mathur, who was assisted by advocate Nadeem Murtaza, argued that there was no case of criminality against his client and the FIR was a "political vendetta".

The controversy around the Congress list containing registration numbers of autorickshaws, cars and trucks had led to a massive war of words between the party and the UP government. Lallu and other party workers staged a dharna and argued with policemen at the UP-Rajasthan border, where the party said it had massed the buses awaiting permission to enter Agra district during the coronavirus lockdown. Lallu was arrested following the dharna but was granted bail by an Agra court. He was rearrested by Lucknow police in connection with the forgery case.

The row erupted on May 16 when Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi offered to provide 1,000 buses to ferry migrant workers to their homes in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress initially claimed the state government was ignoring its offer, but the government on May 18 formally accepted the offer.

The government asked the Congress to submit a list of the buses, their drivers and conductors, and send the buses to Lucknow by 10 am on May 19. Sandeep Singh told the government sending empty buses to Lucknow was “inhuman” and the “product of an anti-poor mindset” when thousands of workers were gathered at UP's borders. Then, UP's Additional Chief Secretary (Home & Information) Awanish Awasthi agreed to take charge of the buses at the Delhi-UP border.

But the row escalated when the UP government said the list also contained registration number of vehicles other than buses. UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh challenged the claim.

"There are 1,000 buses. If the UP government has any doubts about them, they can conduct a physical verification of the vehicles at the state's border," he said. Finally, the buses returned from the UP-Rajasthan border without being used.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-F1 cancels Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan races

This years Azerbaijan, Singapore, and Japanese Formula One Grands Prix have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said on Friday.Formula One had already canceled four other races, including the showcase Monaco Grand Prix in...

Fuel price hike causes trouble for commuters

The rates of fuel have been increased across the country varying from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. With the hike in fuel prices, the petrol prices stand at Rs 74.57litre increase by Rs 0.57, and the d...

Hansa Cequity releases the India MX Report 2020 - The state of Marketing Experience in India

Mumbai Maharashtra India June 12 ANIPRNewswire Hansa Cequity, a leading Indian Customer Data Analytics, and MarTech firm, part of the RK Swamy Hansa Group, has released the India MX Report 2020 - The state of Marketing Experience in Indian ...

Air France accelerates resumption of summer flight schedules

Air France announced on Friday it was accelerating moves to resume flights over the summer holiday period, as countries around the world look to slowly reopen their borders and economies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Air France s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020