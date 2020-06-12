Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC slaps Rs 20,000 fine on law student for filing PIL against lockdown relaxation

Expressing its concern on various problems faced by people during the lockdown, the Delhi High Court on Friday slapped a Rs 20,000 fine on a law student for filing a PIL challenging the Centre's decision to ease lockdown and noted the decision for re-opening does not appear to have been taken in a haste.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 19:54 IST
Delhi HC slaps Rs 20,000 fine on law student for filing PIL against lockdown relaxation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Expressing its concern on various problems faced by people during the lockdown, the Delhi High Court on Friday slapped a Rs 20,000 fine on a law student for filing a PIL challenging the Centre's decision to ease lockdown and noted the decision for re-opening does not appear to have been taken in a haste. A division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and S Prasad pointed out a series of orders which have been passed starting from March 2020 to tackle the pandemic situation.

"The government is expected to remain cognisant of the situation and evaluate it closely. If it is found that the rate of infection is going up, they can always review their decision and impose curbs, depending upon the situation," the bench said. The High Court, while dismissing a petition filed by law student Arjun Aggarwal, imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 directing him to deposit it in the Delhi High Court Bar Association Lawyers' Security and Welfare Fund.

It said that it cannot interfere with the policy either on the ground that it is erroneous or on the ground that a better or a wiser alternative is available. "Courts do not and cannot act as an appellate authority examining the correctness, suitability, and appropriateness of the policy, nor are courts advisors to the executive in matters of policy which the executive is entitled to formulate," the bench said.

"In order to ensure a proper balance between containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and at the same time make certain that people are not forced to starvation, the government has issued the impugned order. The re-opening has been directed in a phased manner and is not a decision that appears to have been taken in haste," the court observed. The High Court, taking notice of the fact that world over, the trend is now to reduce the restrictions imposed due to lockdown and to return to normalcy. Several economic packages have been announced to regenerate the economy, the bench said.

The bench observed that the lockdown has resulted in the loss of jobs for several lakhs of people and scores were forced to walk a considerable distance during the lockdown and stand in long queues at food distribution centres just to have two square meals a day. "Several have gone hungry and were not able to get one meal. Many were left shelterless. Several lakhs of migrant labour had to walk on foot and go back to their native places. The economic situation of the country has taken a terrible hit due to the lockdown," the order said.

"Indian economy virtually came to a standstill during the nationwide lockdown. Production in the country came to a grinding halt during the lockdown period. Construction activities in the country have stopped. People have become unemployed which raises grave concerns regarding the law and order situation in the country," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand CM pays tributes to India Army subedar for his sacrifice in line of duty

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday paid his tributes to Subedar Yamuna Prasad Paneru of Kumaon Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to Twitter, Rawat said that the...

'Kohli ek nahin, gyarah hai': Saqlain would tell English spinners

Pakistan great Saqlain Mushtaq would always advise the England spin duo of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to treat skipper Virat Kohli like the entire Indian team, saying the prolific batsman alone is like a complete eleven. Saqlain was associat...

Stocks bounce higher on Wall Street a day after big rout

Stocks rose sharply in early trading on Wall Street Friday, as the market recouped some of its losses a day after its biggest rout since mid-March. The SP 500 was up 2.2 per cent a day after dropping 5.9 per cent. The benchmark index is sti...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after biggest pullback since March

Wall Streets main indexes jumped on Friday, recouping about half of the previous sessions sharp losses, but were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears of a rise in new coronavirus infections and economic worrie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020