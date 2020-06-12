Left Menu
Kerala HC stays earlier order allowing bus operators to collect hiked fare amid lockdown

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 12-06-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 20:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A division bench of Kerala High Court on Friday stayed the order of a single judge bench allowing bus operators to collect the hiked fare from passengers in the state amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The division bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly stayed the order on an appeal filed by the state government and also directed the Justice Ramachandran Commission, which was appointed to look into the bus fare hike, to submit its report within two weeks.

The government had earlier increased bus fare during the lockdown when buses were only allowed to ply with 50 per cent capacity as part of the restrictions imposed in view of COVID-19. However, the decision was revoked once buses were allowed to ply with maximum capacity. Following this, private bus owners approached the High Court demanding hike in bus fares.

After the High Court ruled in favour of the private bus owners, the minimum bus ticket fare was raised from Rs 8 to Rs 12. However, the earlier order has now stayed. (ANI)

