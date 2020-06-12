Delhi Police ASI succumbs to COVID-19
An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 22:44 IST
An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday. The Delhi Police informed that the deceased officer was admitted in a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.
"An Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, who was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, died today," said the Delhi Police in a statement. As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 34,687 confirmed cases in Delhi, including 20,871 active cases and 12,731 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,085 deaths.
According to the Union Health Ministry, India has confirmed 2,97,535 coronavirus cases so far, including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,498 fatalities. (ANI)
