TDP leader K Atchennaidu sent to 14 days remand

The ACB court here has ordered 14 days remand for TDP leader K Atchennaidu. The ACB Court Judge also ordered to provide Atchennaidu medical treatment due to his health condition.

Advocate Posani Venkateawarlu told ANI over the phone that he had informed the court that Atchennaidu recently had a surgery on June 11. Despite that he was shifted from Srikakulam district to Vijayawada in a car on June 12. The Judge then ordered for treatment to be provided to Atchennaidu at the Guntur General Hospital without further delay.

The case is posted for June 26. ACB sleuths produced Atchennaidu before the judge at around 1.30 am. After the judge ordered his judicial remand, Atchennaidu was taken to Vijayawada sub jail at around 3.30 am. From there, he was shifted to Guntur General Hospital.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested the TDP leader regarding the ESI scam on Friday morning. (ANI)