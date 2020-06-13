17 Punjab Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

A total of 17 personnel from Punjab Police have tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Punjab Police said that personnel was tested positive during a special RT-PCR COVID-19 testing drive.

"A total of 17 personnel of Punjab Police have tested positive in a random sampling of 7,165 of a cross-section of police personnel posted as part of a special RT-PCR COVID-19 testing drive," Punjab Police said in a statement. Meanwhile, the state police were seen enforcing the lockdown provisions in Amritsar.

Shops and markets would remain shut in Amritsar as the state observes strict lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays. "Essential shops will remain open on these two days while markets will remain closed. Factories will also continue to function," DCP Jagmohan Singh told ANI.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 2,986 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Punjab including 641 active cases, 2282 Cured/Discharged/Migrated cases and 63 deaths. (ANI)