85 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala, active tally at 1,342

A total of 85 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala on Saturday, taking the tally of active cases to 1,342, the state health department said.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 13-06-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 22:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"85 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Kerala today. Now, the total number of active cases in the state stands at 1,342," Kerala Health Department stated in its daily bulletin.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,45,779 active cases. (ANI)

