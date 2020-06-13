Delhi reports 2,134 new COVID-19 cases, total count stands at 38,958

A total of 2,134 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 38,958, said Delhi health department in a bulletin. As per the bulletin, 57 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported today.

"A total of 2,134 COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 38,958, including 14,945 recovered/discharged/migrated, 22,742 active cases and 1,271 deaths," said the Delhi health department. So far 2,83,239 samples have been tested for COVID-19.

The total number of containment zones in Delhi stands at 241 and a total of 66 zones have been de-contained to date. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,45,779 active cases. (ANI)