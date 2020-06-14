SC restrains HP police from arresting Vinod Dua in sedition case, refuses to stay probe

SC restrains HP police from arresting Vinod Dua in sedition case, refuses to stay probePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 11:43 IST
In a relief to journalist Vinod Dua, the Supreme Court in a special hearing on Sunday ordered that he should not be arrested till July 6 in a sedition case lodged against him in Himachal Pradesh over his YouTube show
The top court said that Dua will have to join the investigation and there shall be no stay on the ongoing probe undertaken by the Himachal Pradesh police
A bench of justices U U Lalit, M M Shantanagoudar and Vineet Saran issued notices to the Centre and the state government and sought their responses within two weeks.
