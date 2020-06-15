Left Menu
Students allowed to stay in hostels till end of examination: IIMC to HC

The plea, filed through advocates Anurag Ojha, Shivam Malhotra and Manish Kumar, said the examinations for the diploma course are yet to begin and the notice was bad in law for want of jurisdiction and abuse of discretion. The petitioners said they are enrolled in the post graduate diploma programme of the institute and are residing in Dr Ambedkar hostel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Monday told the Delhi High Court that the students, who are presently staying in the hostels, will be allowed to avail the facility till end of their examination this year. The institute's submission came on a petition by various students seeking quashing of its May 26 order directing all the students residing in the hostels to vacate the premises forthwith.

IIMC, however, said the notice shall continue to remain in effect for those students who have already vacated the hostels. Justice Navin Chawla, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, recorded the statement made by the counsel for IIMC and said the institute is bound by it.

"Recording the above statement and binding the respondent no.1 (IIMC) to the same, the petition is disposed of," Justice Chawla said. The high court was hearing the plea by five students who sought quashing of the May 26 order issued by the IIMC directing all the students residing in the hostels to vacate the premises by June 3 despite the fact that examinations are about to begin.

Earlier on June 8, the high court had directed the institute authorities not to act against the students pursuant to the May 26 order, till June 15. The plea, filed through advocates Anurag Ojha, Shivam Malhotra and Manish Kumar, said the examinations for the diploma course are yet to begin and the notice was bad in law for want of jurisdiction and abuse of discretion.

The petitioners said they are enrolled in the post graduate diploma programme of the institute and are residing in Dr Ambedkar hostel. "A notice dated May 26 was issued by Indian examination for Diploma course- is scheduled to begin tentatively from June 19 and will continue till June 26. As a general practice, the hostel is retained till final examination takes place and the next batch gets enrolled. Thus put, there is no compelling reason to deprive the petitioners of their right to residence in the hostel," the petition said.

