Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-What do new U.S. sanctions mean for Syria?

Washington says sanctions will help hold Assad and his backers to account for war crimes in a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands of people. WHAT WILL THE ECONOMIC IMPACT BE? The sanctions are expected to further deter investment in Syria and deepen Syria's isolation from the global financial system.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:22 IST
EXPLAINER-What do new U.S. sanctions mean for Syria?

The toughest U.S. sanctions yet on Syria take effect this week, increasing the pressure on President Bashar al-Assad as he grapples with a deepening economic crisis after a decade of war. Washington says sanctions will help hold Assad and his backers to account for war crimes in a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands of people. Damascus says it is an escalation of economic warfare against its citizens.

U.S. congressional aides said they expect an announcement as soon as Wednesday. WHAT IS CHANGING?

Syria has already been under U.S. and EU sanctions that have frozen the assets of the state and hundreds of companies and individuals. Washington already bans export and investment in Syria by Americans, and transactions involving oil and hydrocarbon products. The new sanctions give U.S. President Donald Trump wider powers to freeze the assets of anyone dealing with Syria, regardless of nationality, and cover many more sectors from construction to energy.

The law also targets for the first time those dealing with Russian and Iranian entities in Syria, hitting allies of Assad. The new legislation could label Syria’s central bank as a "primary laundering concern".

Sanctions can be lifted if six demands are met, including ending the bombing of civilians, releasing tens of thousands of detainees and allowing "the safe and dignified" return of refugees. WHAT WILL THE ECONOMIC IMPACT BE?

The sanctions are expected to further deter investment in Syria and deepen Syria's isolation from the global financial system. Syria experts say they end hope Damascus and Moscow once entertained of a global reconstruction effort before a political transition that satisfies the West. Lebanon, a traditional conduit of goods and finance for Syria, will be hard hit as businesses with links to Damascus will have to navigate the new risks, bankers say. Other business partners in neighbouring Jordan and in the UAE are already on edge, abandoning plans to invest in Syria, businessmen say.

A recent collapse of the Syrian currency is due partly to the prospect of the new sanctions being applied. Wealthy Syrian expatriates will be discouraged from investing back home. As economic conditions worsen further, there is also the possibility of a new wave of unrest: rare demonstrations have recently broken out in Sweida, a government-controlled area that did not rise up against Assad in 2011.

WILL ORDINARY SYRIANS BE HURT? The new law exempts imports of essential food and humanitarian items but adds more scrutiny to U.N. and NGO aid to ensure they are not benefiting Assad's government.

Some Western non-governmental organisations, while saying Assad's government deserves to be punished, are wary of any impact on civilians. (Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle in Washington Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Tom Perry and Peter Graff)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

"It was the right thing to do", says man in London anti-racism picture

Patrick Hutchinson, a black protester who carried a white man to safety during a scuffle in London between anti-racism protesters and far-right opponents said it was simply the right thing to do. A Reuters photograph of Hutchinson emerging ...

Case registered against Cong MLA for 'flouting' COVID-19 norms & holding son's marriage

Apparently flouting all COVID-19 norms, a Congress MLA held his sons marriage at Ballari recently, attended by leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramiah and Health Minister B Sriramulu, with the police registering a case. Accordi...

U.S. Supreme Court clears way for pipeline to cross Appalachian Trail

Ruling against environmentalists, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday decided that the federal government has the authority to allow a proposed 7.5 billion natural gas pipeline to cross under the popular Appalachian Trail in rural Virginia. Th...

Pune COVID-19 cases rise by 318 to 12,243; death toll 511

With 318 more people from Maharashtras Pune district testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the tally of cases has risen to 12,243, a Health official said on Monday. With 13 more people succumbing to the infection, the death...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020