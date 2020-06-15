Atlanta mayor says 'abundantly clear' review of policing needed

Atlanta mayor says 'abundantly clear' review of policing neededReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 23:40 IST
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms said on Monday she would issue a series of administrative orders to accelerate a review of policing in the wake of the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.
Bottoms, speaking at a city council meeting, said it was "abundantly clear" there was a "comprehensive need" to take a look at the police department's use of force and the training of police officers.
- READ MORE ON:
- Atlanta
- Rayshard Brooks
- Connecticut
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Atlanta mayor: 2 officers fired in 'excessive force' arrests
Sports News Roundup: Celtics' Brown, Pacers' Brogdon join Atlanta protest; Hamilton slams F1 for staying silent on Floyd death and more
Atlanta mayor: 2 officers fired in 'excessive force' arrests
Largely peaceful protests in Atlanta, 52 arrests
Six Atlanta cops face excessive force charges after tasing college students