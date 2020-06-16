Left Menu
Stand up to these incursions, time for Centre to take stringent measures: Punjab CM

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 16:13 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

After three Indian Army personnel were killed in a face-off with the Chinese in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday demanded from the Centre to take stringent measures and asserted that each sign of weakness on our part makes the Chinese reaction more "belligerent". "The happening in the #Galwanvalley is a continuation of violations by China. It is time now that the country stands up to these incursions. Our soldiers are not fair game that every few days officers and men are being killed and injured defending our borders," Singh tweeted.

"It is time now for the Govt of India to take some stringent measures. Each sign of weakness on our part makes the Chinese reaction more belligerent. I join the nation in paying tribute to our brave martyrs. The nation stands with you in your hour of grief," he said in another tweet. According to the Indian Army, the face-off took place on Monday night. After 1975, this is the first violent incident on the India-China border in which casualties have taken place.

Earlier looking to resolve the dispute over Chinese military buildup, India and China were holding talks in Eastern Ladakh. Army sources had said there has been disengagement between Indian and Chinese troops at more locations where they had been in standoff positions for last many weeks now.

Sources had also said that after the June 6 talks between Military commanders followed by other rounds of talks, there has not been any considerable build-up activity by both sides and Chinese aggressive behaviour has also been toned down. (ANI)

