Left Menu
Development News Edition

India says three soldiers killed in 'violent faceoff' on border with China

Indian government sources said no shots were fired but a physical fight broke out between the two sides with soldiers using batons and throwing stones, which resulted in the casualties. China blamed India for the clash on Monday and editor of the government-controlled Global Times said the Chinese military had also suffered casualties.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:22 IST
India says three soldiers killed in 'violent faceoff' on border with China
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Three Indian soldiers were killed in a "violent faceoff" with Chinese troops on the disputed border, the Indian Army said on Tuesday, reporting the first casualties in 53 years to result from a clash between the nuclear-armed neighbors. Indian government sources said no shots were fired but a physical fight broke out between the two sides with soldiers using batons and throwing stones, which resulted in the casualties.

China blamed India for the clash on Monday and editor of the government-controlled Global Times said the Chinese military had also suffered casualties. India and China have been locked in a standoff in the Galwan valley in the western Himalayas for weeks with both accusing each other of trespassing into the other's territory.

Talks to pull back hundreds of troops deployed in the remote region have been held over the last ten days but no breakthrough had emerged. "During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides," the Indian army said in a statement.

"The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation." The officer who died was a colonel, the sources said.

India and China fought a brief border war in 1962 and have not been unable to settle their border dispute despite talks spread over two decades. Border guards have had skirmishes, even fistfights when patrols have confronted each other, but there has been no loss of life at the border since bloody clashes erupted in the eastern Himalayas in 1967.

The Chinese foreign ministry called on India not to take any unilateral action or stir up trouble.

BLAME

A ministry spokesman in Beijing said there was a serious violation of the consensus reached by the two countries when Indian troops provoked and attacked Chinese personnel, leading to a serious physical conflict. "What's shocking is that on June 15, the Indian side severely violated our consensus and twice crossed the borderline and provoked and attacked the Chinese forces, causing a violent physical confrontation between the two border forces," Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.

"China is raising strong opposition and stern representations to the Indian side on this," he said. There was no information provided on any casualties. China's military demanded that India stop all provocation and return to dialogue. The remarks by Zhang Shuli, spokesman for the Chinese Western Theatre Command, were published by Chinese state media and the military's official newspaper.

The editor-in-chief of China's Global Times newspaper said the Chinese military had suffered losses, though it was unclear whether those were deaths or wounded. "Based on what I know, the Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash," Hu Xijin said in a tweet. He did not give further details. The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.

The Asian giants have rival claims to vast swathes of territory along their mountainous 3,500 km (2,173 miles) border, but the disputes have remained largely peaceful since the 1962 war. Indian military officials said previously Chinese soldiers had entered into India's side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) or the de facto border at several locations in early May.

During the talks, the Indian side had been demanding the Chinese withdraw troops while Beijing said New Delhi must stop construction of the roads in the disputed area. "This is extremely, extremely serious, this is going to vitiate whatever dialogue was going on," former Indian army commander D. S. Hooda said, commenting on Monday's clash.

India's main stock indexes fell 0.8% each after the news but recouped losses to close around 1% higher. The Indian rupee ended at 76.21 against the dollar after earlier falling to 76.30, its lowest since April 28.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat likely to witness light rainfall for next two days

Gujarat is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at scattered places for the next two days, according to Meteorological Department, Ahmedabad.Jayanta Sarkar, Director, Meteorological Department, Ahmedabad said, Light to moderate rain...

Defence Minister holds back-to-back meetings with military brass over Ladakh situation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held two-back-to-back meetings with top military brass on Tuesday deliberating on the situation in eastern Ladakh after an Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troop...

India very clear that all its activities are always within Indian side of the LAC, we expect the same from Chinese side: MEA.

India very clear that all its activities are always within Indian side of the LAC, we expect the same from Chinese side MEA....

Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 61 per cent

Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on Tuesday said that with 8,904 people recovered so far, the recovery rate in the state stood at 61 per cent. During a press conference, he said that a total of 516 new COVID-19 cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020