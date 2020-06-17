Left Menu
The Punjab government on Wednesday said it has decided to create 'micro-containment zone' in places where five or more COVID-19 cases have been reported to contain the disease.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 17-06-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 12:09 IST
Punjab to set up 'micro-containment zones' in areas with five or more COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab government on Wednesday said it has decided to create 'micro-containment zone' in places where five or more COVID-19 cases have been reported to contain the disease. It added that the decision to demarcate between containment and micro-containment areas will be taken by a committee comprising of the civil surgeon, district epidemiologists, nodal officers from the administration, among others.

"To contain the disease in the specific area, it has been observed to establish a micro-containment zone where 5 or more cases of coronavirus are reported," a tweet by the official handle of the Punjab government read. "The decision to demarcate containment and micro-containment areas to be taken by a committee comprising of the civil surgeon, district epidemiologists, a nodal officer from the administration and a nodal officer from department of PSM, medical colleges," it added.

Through an earlier tweet, the government had informed that "District Technical Committees headed by civil surgeons have been constituted to demarcate exact boundaries of a specific area in all districts" to define containment zones with large outbreaks of COVID-19 cases and activities which are to be allowed in them. As of Wednesday morning, Punjab had 3,371 confirmed cases, including 2,461 cured and discharged patients. The death toll in the state stands at 72, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

