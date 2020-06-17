Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal CM expresses grief over demise of Sepoy Ankush Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Sepoy Ankush Thakur of Punjab Regiment who lost his life during the violent clash between India and China in Galwan Valley of Ladakh on the night of June 15-16.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 18:53 IST
Himachal CM expresses grief over demise of Sepoy Ankush Thakur
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Sepoy Ankush Thakur of Punjab Regiment who lost his life during the violent clash between India and China in Galwan Valley of Ladakh on the night of June 15-16. Ankush Thakur hailed from Karohta village in Hamirpur district.

The Chief Minister extended his condolences to the bereaved family members of Ankush Thakur. He said that Ankush Thakur has laid down his life for saving the frontiers of the country and his sacrifice would be remembered.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, were killed in the violent face-off. While interacting with electronic media, the Chief Minister said that the state government had already issued an alert and advisory in the districts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur to take all precautionary measures.

He also said that police had been directed to share any kind of information with the Army authorities. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Mexican street musicians bring melodies to people stuck at home

After the coronavirus outbreak prompted the normally bustling streets of Mexico City to empty out, out-of-work musicians looking to make ends meet have been filling roadways with the melodies of their marimbas, trumpets and giros.With canti...

Private industries told to enforce steps against COVID-19

Industrial units in the Union Territory were on Wednesday asked to strictly enforce measures to protect employees from the COVID-19 infection. Revenue and Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan made this request as Puducherry has reported i...

AP Legislative Assembly pays tribute to soldiers martyred in Ladakh face-off

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday moved a resolution to pay tribute to the 20 Army personnel including a Colonel, who lost their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on Jun...

Chinese official media highlights PLA casualties at Galwan clash without mentioning numbers

China may have officially maintained a steady silence on the casualties suffered by its troops in the clashes with the Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley but editorials in the state-run dailies acknowledged the PLA fatalities while callin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020