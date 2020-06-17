Himachal CM expresses grief over demise of Sepoy Ankush Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Sepoy Ankush Thakur of Punjab Regiment who lost his life during the violent clash between India and China in Galwan Valley of Ladakh on the night of June 15-16. Ankush Thakur hailed from Karohta village in Hamirpur district.

The Chief Minister extended his condolences to the bereaved family members of Ankush Thakur. He said that Ankush Thakur has laid down his life for saving the frontiers of the country and his sacrifice would be remembered.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, were killed in the violent face-off. While interacting with electronic media, the Chief Minister said that the state government had already issued an alert and advisory in the districts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur to take all precautionary measures.

He also said that police had been directed to share any kind of information with the Army authorities. (ANI)