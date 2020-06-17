Preliminary enquiry done on complaint against ex-PWD min VK Ebrahim Kunju: Kerala Police tells HC

Kerala Police on Wednesday informed the High Court that it has completed a preliminary enquiry and submitted a report to the magistrate court on a complaint against former state PWD minister VK Ebrahim Kunju. The report was filed on a complaint filed by Girish Babu, a native of Kalamassery in Ernakulam district, who claimed that Kunju had threatened him to withdraw a petition filed against the leader in an alleged money laundering case.

The Kerala High Court has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit an enquiry report into the money laundering case within two weeks. The police, on the other hand, informed the court that they will take further action as per the order of the Aluva magistrate court in the matter.

Meanwhile, judge Sunil Thomas of Aluva magistrate court has also instructed the Vigilance Inspector General probing the matter to submit before it the witness statements and documents on the complaint. (ANI)