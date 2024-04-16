Left Menu

Kerala High Court CJ hospitalised due to uneasiness during visit to Mahakaleshwar temple in MP

Kerala High Court CJ hospitalised due to uneasiness during visit to Mahakaleshwar temple in MP

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 16-04-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 15:30 IST
Kerala High Court CJ hospitalised due to uneasiness during visit to Mahakaleshwar temple in MP
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, Ashish Desai, was admitted to a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain after he complained of vomiting and uneasiness during his visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple early Tuesday morning, an official said.

Dixit was given a preliminary treatment on the temple premises and was later taken to the Ujjain heart care hospital, he said.

''The Kerala HC CJ Justice Ashish Desai was admitted to a private hospital here after he complained of vomiting and uneasiness,'' Ujjain heartcare hospital's Dr Chirag Desai told PTI.

Ujjain district collector Neeraj Kumar Singh confirmed this and said the Kerala High Court's CJ arrived at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain early morning for a darshan of the deity. But after he complained of uneasiness, he was given medical assistance at the temple and later admitted to the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024