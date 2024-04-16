Kerala High Court CJ hospitalised due to uneasiness during visit to Mahakaleshwar temple in MP

Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, Ashish Desai, was admitted to a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain after he complained of vomiting and uneasiness during his visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple early Tuesday morning, an official said.

Dixit was given a preliminary treatment on the temple premises and was later taken to the Ujjain heart care hospital, he said.

''The Kerala HC CJ Justice Ashish Desai was admitted to a private hospital here after he complained of vomiting and uneasiness,'' Ujjain heartcare hospital's Dr Chirag Desai told PTI.

Ujjain district collector Neeraj Kumar Singh confirmed this and said the Kerala High Court's CJ arrived at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain early morning for a darshan of the deity. But after he complained of uneasiness, he was given medical assistance at the temple and later admitted to the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)