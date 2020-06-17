Left Menu
Development News Edition

Red, white and blue; UK PM Johnson's plane gets a patriotic makeover

A plane used by the Royal Family and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be painted red, white and blue to "better represent the UK around the world," a patriotic makeover after Britain's departure from the European Union. Johnson is keen to foster a sense of patriotism when Brexit, which happened in January, is cemented with the end of a status quo transition period with the EU, but opposition parties were quick to criticise what they called his misguided priorities.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 20:15 IST
Red, white and blue; UK PM Johnson's plane gets a patriotic makeover
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A plane used by the Royal Family and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be painted red, white and blue to "better represent the UK around the world," a patriotic makeover after Britain's departure from the European Union.

Johnson is keen to foster a sense of patriotism when Brexit, which happened in January, is cemented with the end of a status quo transition period with the EU, but opposition parties were quick to criticise what they called his misguided priorities. "The RAF Voyager used by the royal family and the prime minister is currently in Cambridgeshire for pre-planned repainting," Johnson's spokesman told reporters.

"This will mean that the plane can better represent the UK around the world with national branding ... while also retaining its military air-to-air refuelling capability," he said, adding it would cost 900,000 pounds ($1.1 million) to repaint the plane in the colours of the British flag. Opposition parties questioned spending almost a million pounds on the makeover at a time when COVID19 was playing havoc with the economy.

Louise Haigh, Labour's Northern Ireland policy chief, said people would question the cost when "families across the country are worried about their jobs, health and the education of their children". From the Liberal Democrats, Layla Moran, who is running to become leader of the party, described the decision as "a colossal waste of taxpayers' money".

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Special disinfection tunnels installed for Putin

A special disinfection tunnel has been installed in the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin outside Moscow and two more in the Kremlin, Putins spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday. Reports about t...

Jitendra Singh to address workshop on good governance practices in pandemic

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will address a workshop on Thursday on good governance practices during a pandemic for officials of different countries, according to a Personnel Ministry statement. The two-day workshop on June 18-19 would be ...

SC says no merit in 'charging interest on interest' for deferred payments during moratorium

The Supreme Court Wednesday said there is no merit in charging interest on interest for deferred loan payment installments during the moratorium period announced in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan obse...

Black EU lawmaker says victim of police violence in Brussels

A black European Union lawmaker said on Wednesday she was a victim of extremely traumatic police violence outside a Brussels railway station and lodged a complaint against Belgian police.Pierrette Herzberger-Fofana, a German Green party dep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020