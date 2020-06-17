Left Menu
4 Army personnel criticially injured in violent face-off in Ladakh stable

Four Army personnel who were critically injured after the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in Ladakh are stable now, said Army sources on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 20:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Four Army personnel who were critically injured after the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in Ladakh are stable now, said Army sources on Wednesday. "Four Army personnel who were critically injured after the violent face-off with Chinese troops are stable now," sources told ANI.

Meanwhile, Indian Army has also said that sacrifices of its soldiers, who laid down their lives in the violent face-off with China in Galwan valley, will not go in vain. In a strong message to China after the killing of at least 20 Indian soldiers in the violent face-off with Chinese troops, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply, if instigated.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15. The violent face-off happened in Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16.(ANI)

