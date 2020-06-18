Encounter between BSF and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Kanker
Following an IED blast, an encounter broke out between Naxals and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Kanker district on Thursday.ANI | Bastar (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 18-06-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 14:33 IST
Following an IED blast, an encounter broke out between Naxals and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Kanker district on Thursday. However, no casualties have occurred on the side of the security personnel following which a search was launched in the nearby areas.
"A brief encounter broke out between Naxals and BSF personnel following an IED blast near Mahla in Pratapur forest in Kanker district. The troops are safe and search is underway in nearby areas," Bastar Inspector General of Police P Sundarraj said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
ALSO READ
BSF jawan shoots himself dead with service weapon in C'garh
BSF head constable shoots self dead with service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Kanker
One BSF personnel among 90 new COVID-19 patients in C'garh
Virus: 5 BSF men, 2 Kandla Port workers test positive in Kutch
Guj: BSF recovers 13 packets of charas from creek in Kutch