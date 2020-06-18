Encounter between BSF and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Following an IED blast, an encounter broke out between Naxals and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Kanker district on Thursday. However, no casualties have occurred on the side of the security personnel following which a search was launched in the nearby areas.

"A brief encounter broke out between Naxals and BSF personnel following an IED blast near Mahla in Pratapur forest in Kanker district. The troops are safe and search is underway in nearby areas," Bastar Inspector General of Police P Sundarraj said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)