Delhi violence: HC issues notice to police on Jamia student Safoora Zargar's bail plea

Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Delhi Police on the bail plea filed by student activist Safoora Zargar in connection with a case related to violence that ensued in north-east Delhi in February this year. Delhi Police had booked Safoora, a student at Jamia Millia Islamia University, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the matter.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher today issues notice to the Delhi Police on the bail application of Zargar in a case where she is being probed for her inflammatory speech. The court will now hear the matter on June 22. Safoora Zargar had moved the High Court challenging an order of a trial court in Delhi, which had dismissed her bail application. The trial court judge, while dismissed her bail plea, had said that the court did not find merits in the bail application.

However, the trial court asked the concerned jail superintendent to provide adequate medical aid and assistance to Safoora Zargar. Special Cell of Delhi Police had opposed her bail plea saying that she has allegedly made an inflammatory speech and part of a conspiracy to instigate communal violence, which had been planned weeks ago. The police told the court that accused people were part of the protest against Citizen Amendment Acts in various parts of the national capital.

In the mid of February, the accused had allegedly planned to observe protest in various parts of north-east Delhi. They also took part in a protest and blocked road near a Jafrabad metro station. Later, violence had broken out between groups supporting and opposing the CAA, which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)