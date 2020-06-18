Left Menu
'Indian Army will not allow conspiracy hatched by China to succeed': LAHDC

Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Chairperson Gyal P Wangyal has said that the Indian Army will not allow any of the "conspiracies" China is hatching on the border to succeed.

18-06-2020
Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Chairperson Gyal P Wangyal speaking to ANI in Ladakh on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Chairperson Gyal P Wangyal has said that the Indian Army will not allow any of the "conspiracies" China is hatching on the border to succeed. Speaking to ANI, Gyal P Wangyal said, "People of Ladakh are always standing with our Army. In the past, whether in 1962, 1965, 1971, or 1999 the people of Ladakh have always supported the Indian Army. We are hopeful that our Army will not allow any of the conspiracies which China is hatching on border to succeed."

Extending his condolences to the Army personnel who were laid out their lives in the face-off at Galawan Valley in eastern Ladakh, he said: "I pay tributes to 20 soldiers who attained martyrdom guarding our borders. People of Ladakh stand shoulder to shoulder with the Indian Army." "We hope that our Army will thwart Chinese conspiracy along the border," he added.

"Several areas close to Line of Actual Control (LAC) including Changtang, Durbuk, and Nyoma are completely cut off from communication. We are unable to contact our councillors in these areas," Wangyal said. Regarding COVID-19 preparations, he said, "We had a meeting yesterday with the UT administration about COVID-19. There is a need to make changes in the SoPs on COVID-19 as the cases are increasing."

"We have placed those points in front of the advisor in the meeting. It seems we are facing two war-like situations, one is COVID-19 which is hiding and the other one is China, which we cannot trust," he added. (ANI)

