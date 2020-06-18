Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP govt not using full capacity of testing facilities of pvt labs: HC

The high court's query had come while hearing an application by advocate Sanjeev Sharma who has contended there have been several instances where non-COVID patients needing surgery or emergent procedures are required to undergo testing before that, but hospital concerned is unable to conduct the test as they are not permitted to do so by Delhi government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 20:55 IST
AAP govt not using full capacity of testing facilities of pvt labs: HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday observed that the AAP government was not using testing facilities of private labs to their optimum capacity. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad arrived at the conclusion after comparing testing data on Delhi government's website and the figures given in its affidavit placed before the court.

In the affidavit, the Delhi government has said that with inclusion of one more public lab and two more private labs the testing capacity has increased to 10,700 per day. However, the website data said that not more than 7,000 tests are carried out per day.

"The conclusion is that the testing facilities of the private labs are not being used to their optimum capacity, though they have not expressed any hesitation in ramping up the number of testing," the high court said. With regard to the several suggestions given by the private labs and the difficulties being faced by them, the high court asked an expert committee, set up by the Lieutenant Governor to advise Delhi Disaster Management Authority, to examine the issues raised and resolve them.

"In view of the urgency in the matter and being mindful of the fact that the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi have shot up to 47,102, as of yesterday (June 17), it is imperative that the committee takes an emergent decision and communicates the same to the court, through the Delhi government well before the next date," the bench said and listed the matter for hearing on June 22. Of the several difficulties highlighted by the labs, one was that the process of uploading patient registration data was cumbersome and time and manpower consuming as it has to be uploaded on the RT-PCR app, the COVID app, ICMR portal and the integrated disease surveillance portal linked to the office of the chief minister. The labs said that all this required engaging several data entry operators so that information can be provided to multiple government agencies on a daily basis, thereby wasting valuable time and diverting their energies from the testing process.

They suggested that the process be simplified and a single point agency be designated for all private labs to furnish the requisite information to be shared with all the other government agencies. The other difficulties included, duplication in the process of registration of phlebotomists (who collect samples), NABL's insistence on re-accreditation by accredited labs for testing for COVID, and that some of the symptoms of coronavirus like loss of smell and taste not being mentioned in the advisory for testing or in the forms that are required to be filled up.

The labs have informed the bench about difficulties faced by them in response to the court's query on the last date of hearing as to whether they are facing any "bureaucratic red-tapeism" and what are the techniques being used by them to test for the coronavirus infection. The high court's query had come while hearing an application by advocate Sanjeev Sharma who has contended there have been several instances where non-COVID patients needing surgery or emergent procedures are required to undergo testing before that, but hospital concerned is unable to conduct the test as they are not permitted to do so by Delhi government. The application was filed in the main petition of advocate Rakesh Malhotra who had sought swift testing of COVID-19 cases and declaration of results within 48 hours. The high court had on May 4 disposed of the petition with a direction to the Delhi government to publish on their websites correct data of tests conducted, number of positive results and pending outcomes. The application has alleged that the high court's May 4 direction was not being complied with properly by the Delhi government.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Registration a must for people wanting to stay in Haryana for over 3 days

The Haryana government has decided to regulate the movement of people coming to the state for a stay of over three days, making it mandatory for them to register on its portal. The decision will be implemented with immediate effect as t...

Future Group in advance talks with RIL to sell stake in Future Retail, other units: Sources

The Future Group is in advance talks with Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries to sell stakes in Future Retail and some other units, according to industry sources. The Kishore Biyani-led group, which already has a partnership with e-commerce ...

Galwan Valley clash: People in 2 Bengal villages wait patiently for their fallen heroes

Grief and anger marked the mood in the villages of two soldiers from West Bengal who were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakhs Galwan Valley, as the villagers waited for the mortal remain to arrive on Thursday. An Army spokesper...

France's top court rejects core of law targeting online hate speech

Frances top court rejected most of a draft law that would have compelled social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter to remove any hateful content within 24 hours, it said on Thursday.The ruling by the Constitutional Council, which sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020