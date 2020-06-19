Left Menu
Development News Edition

ECB's Lagarde tells EU leaders their economy in "dramatic fall" -sources

Lagarde addressed EU leaders meeting via video conference to wrangle over how to engineer a recovery from the crisis. "(The) EU economy is experiencing a dramatic fall," she told the gathering, according to the sources.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-06-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 14:56 IST
ECB's Lagarde tells EU leaders their economy in "dramatic fall" -sources

European Central Bank head, Christine Lagarde, told European Union leaders on Friday that their economy was in a "dramatic fall" and called on the bloc to act to spearhead revival, diplomatic sources and officials said. Lagarde addressed EU leaders meeting via video conference to wrangle over how to engineer a recovery from the crisis.

"(The) EU economy is experiencing a dramatic fall," she told the gathering, according to the sources. She said the euro zone economy was headed for a "sharp decline" of some 13% in the second quarter and reiterated the bank's forecasts for a GDP drop of 8.7% in 2020 and a rebound of 5.2% in 2021.

She said the full effects of the EU's worst economic downturn have not yet manifested themselves fully on the labour market and that the euro zone's unemployment rate could hit 10%. She called on the leaders to agree on their recovery plan swiftly to spearhead economic revival and said financial markets were relatively calm due to expectations that the bloc would act to show that "the EU is back" in action, the sources said.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says ‘presently’ it hasn’t detained any Indian soldiers

China on Friday said that presently, it has not detained any Indian soldiers, amidst reports that the Chinese military took some Indian troops captive after a deadly clash in the Galwan Valley on June 15. The brief statement of the Chinese ...

3rd meat plant shut down in UK local outbreak

A meat processing plant in West Yorkshire has been shut down amid a localised outbreak of COVID-19, the third such site to shut down in the UK in recent days. The shutdown of the Yorkshire plant follows further outbreaks in food processing ...

Last batch of joint aid lands in Yemen amid UN funding cuts

The last of three large shipments of medical supplies landed in Yemen on Friday, organisers of the cargo flights said, following a joint initiative by the world organisation and multinational corporations to boost the war-devastated country...

Soumitra Chatterjee, Adoor Gopalakrishnan among 500 persons address letter seeking bail of activists

A group of 500 prominent persons, including film personalities Soumitra Chatterjee, and Aparna Sen from West Bengal, have penned an open letter to the Centre demanding an immediate release on bail of activists like Varavara Rao and Safoora ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020