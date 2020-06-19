Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss prosecutors start Glencore criminal probe

Glencore Plc said on Friday the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) had opened a criminal probe into its failure to have measures in place to prevent alleged corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Swiss-based commodity miner and trader said it will cooperate with the investigation.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 19-06-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 22:50 IST
Swiss prosecutors start Glencore criminal probe
Representative image Image Credit:

Glencore Plc said on Friday the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) had opened a criminal probe into its failure to have measures in place to prevent alleged corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Swiss-based commodity miner and trader said it will cooperate with the investigation. Glencore is the subject of a number of corruption and bribery investigations by entities including the U.S. Department of Justice and Britain's Serious Fraud Office.

Glencore mines copper and cobalt from Congo, where its links to Israeli billionaire businessman Dan Gertler has been the subject of scrutiny. Gertler was sanctioned by the United States in 2017 over allegations he used his friendship with former DRC President Joseph Kabila to secure sweetheart mining deals.

He denied all allegations of impropriety at the time. Congo is the world's largest producer of cobalt, used in batteries for electric vehicles, and Africa's biggest miner of copper.

The OAG was not immediately available for comment. The numerous probes and exposure to coal have seen Glencore's shares underperform its peers.

TRENDING

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands of protesters demand Mali president step down

Tens of thousands protested in Bamako on Friday demanding the Malian president resign or face civil disorder despite political concessions offered in response to mounting frustration over the many crises afflicting the west African nation.P...

U.N. sets up inquiry into racism after George Floyd death

The U.N. Human Rights Council on Friday condemned discriminatory and violent policing after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month and ordered a report on systemic racism against people of African descent. The 47-member-state f...

Guatemala replaces health minister and his three deputies - presidency

Guatemalas Health Minister Hugo Monroy and three deputies in his ministry have been replaced, the office of the president said on Friday and announced the names of their replacements.It was not immediately clear why Monroy and the three vic...

Poland says Putin falsifies history to weaken Western allies

The Polish government says that Russian President Vladimir Putin is manipulating World War II-era history in a way that whitewashes Soviet crimes and accuses him of doing it as part of an information war against the West. The statement Frid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020