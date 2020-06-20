Left Menu
Development News Edition

In reversal, Navy won't reinstate captain of coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier

But Gilday said a deeper look showed both Crozier and Baker "fell well short" of expectations. "Had I known then what I know today, I would have not made that recommendation to reinstate Captain Crozier.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2020 02:15 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 02:15 IST
In reversal, Navy won't reinstate captain of coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier

In a reversal, the Navy scrapped its recommendation to reinstate Captain Brett Crozier and instead upheld a controversial decision to fire him from command of a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier where he became a hero to his crew. The Navy said an in-depth investigation showed that Crozier, despite imploring top brass to do more to safeguard his sailors, had himself failed to do enough to try to halt the spread of the coronavirus. It eventually infected more than 1,200 personnel aboard the Theodore Roosevelt, killing one of them.

The Navy also announced it would suspend the promotion of Crozier's boss at the time, Rear Admiral Stuart Baker, the carrier strike group commander. The decisions were first reported by Reuters. Admiral Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations and the Navy's top officer, had previously recommended reinstating Crozier in April after a preliminary investigation. But Gilday said a deeper look showed both Crozier and Baker "fell well short" of expectations.

"Had I known then what I know today, I would have not made that recommendation to reinstate Captain Crozier. Moreover, if Captain Crosier were still in command today, I would be relieving him," Gilday told a Pentagon news conference. Gilday said Crozier would not be eligible for another command position and would be reassigned, moves that appeared to effectively draw a curtain on Crozier's career.

Some lawmakers immediately questioned the Navy's judgment. "We have serious reservations about this decision, which comes as a surprise," Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Van Hollen said in a statement.

"The Navy's decision now seems to apply a retroactive standard and after-the-fact procedures and practices to justify Captain Crozier’s firing," the Democratic lawmakers said. Crozier was hailed by his crew as a hero for risking his job by writing a letter, which leaked, calling on the Navy for greater safeguards for his crew.

He was fired by the Navy’s top civilian, then-acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, after the leak - against the recommendations of uniformed leaders, who suggested he wait for an investigation. Modly's decision backfired badly, as members of the crew cheered their captain in emotional sendoff that went viral on social media, crediting him for risking his career out of concern for their health.

Embarrassed, Modly then compounded his problems by flying out to the carrier to ridicule Crozier over the leak and question his character in a speech to the Roosevelt’s crew, which also leaked to the media. Modly then resigned.

TRENDING

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The European Central Banks chief warned on Friday that the European Unions economy was in a dramatic fall due to the coronavirus crisis but EU leaders made little progress towards agreeing a massive stimulus plan. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More...

Novartis halts malaria drug trial against COVID-19 amid participant shortfall

Swiss drugmaker Novartis is halting its trial of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine HCQ against COVID-19 after struggling to find participants, it said on Friday, as data emerged from other studies raising doubts about its efficacy. Novartis t...

Navy upholds firing of carrier captain in virus outbreak

In a stunning reversal, the Navy has upheld the firing of the aircraft carrier captain who urged faster action to protect his crew from a coronavirus outbreak, according to a U.S. official familiar with the report. The official said the Nav...

Judge weighs US bid to stop release of John Bolton's book

Former national security adviser John Bolton created a mess of his own making by moving to publish his book without receiving final authorization that the manuscript was free of classified information, Trump administration lawyers argued Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020